Jacquelin L. Bain Buecker, 77, of Pine Grove, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Born June 1, 1943, in Kingston, she was a daughter of the late Alfred "Jack" and Marie Devens Bain.
She was a 1961 graduate of Pine Grove High School and a 1963 graduate of Central Penn Business School, Harrisburg
Jacquelin worked as a medical transcriptionist for 35 years at Pottsville Hospital and a secretary for eight years for Dr. Richard Bindie.
Surviving are a son, Darrin Adams, of Melbourne, Fla.; two grandchildren, Jason Adams and Nicole Adams; two great-grandchildren, Tyson and Alivia Adams.
Graveside services and interment will be held at 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 14, in Manbeck's Cemetery, 73 Wild Cherry Road, Schuylkill Haven, with Pastor Barry Spatz officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Susan G. Komen for Cancer Research; Susan G. Komen, 5005 LBJ Freeway Suite 526, Dallas, TX 75244, in her memory. H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove, is in charge of arrangements and you may send condolences online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on July 9, 2020