|
|
Jacqueline A. (Kalovcak) Shaulis, 61, of Swatara Township, formerly of Seltzer, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center on Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019.
Born in Pottsville, Jacqueline was a daughter of the late John and Elizabeth (Gogno) Kalovcak.
Jacqueline was a graduate of the Pottsville Area High School, Class of 1976, and Thompson Institute, Class of 1978. She was employed at Three Mile Island in Middletown, since 1981, due to retire this September.
She is survived by her husband, Barry; her daughter, Taylor Marsh (wife of David); her son, Logan Shaulis; two grandchildren, Cas Stone and Cedar Marsh; her twin brother, John Kalovcak (husband of Donna); and two nieces, Kelly and Kimberly Kalovcak.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, at Saint Catherine Laboure Catholic Church, 4000 Derry Street, Harrisburg, with a visitation from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family at Saints Peter & Paul Cemetery in Llewellyn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 1010 Erford Road, Suite 101, Camp Hill, PA 17011.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 9, 2019