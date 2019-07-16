Jacqueline Claire "Jackie" Carl, 79, of Tower City, passed away Sunday at Lehigh Valley Hospital, Pottsville.



Born in Harrisburg, Jan. 6, 1940, she was a daughter of the late Clair and Gertrude Kelley Carl.



Jackie was of the Protestant faith. She enjoyed shopping and spending time with her family.



In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her boyfriend, Bill Schwalm.



Surviving are two sisters, Dawn Carl, Tower City, and Beverly Harman (Robert), Muir; one niece, Tracy Fetterfoff (Todd), Mount Pleasant, S.C.; two great-nieces, Chelsea Goldman (Daniel), Columbia, S.C., and Rylee Fetterhoff, Mount Pleasant, S.C.; two aunts, Joan Watkins (John), Wiconisco, and Janet Umberger (Galen), Lykens; cousins.



A special thank you to the staff at Tremont Health and Rehabilitation Center for the loving, compassionate and care they continually gave to our sister while she was a resident for the past year and a half. We will always be grateful. Another thank you to the sixth-floor staff at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street for making our sister and our family as comfortable as possible during her final days. Words can't express our gratitude to both facilities. She left this world with dignity and a smile on her face.



Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, from the Chapel of the Dimon Funeral Home Inc., Tower City. Burial will be in Greenwood Cemetery. Viewing will be from 10 to 11 a.m. at the chapel. To sign the guest book, visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 16, 2019