Home

POWERED BY

Services
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
(570) 682-3070
Viewing
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Sep. 28, 2020
2:00 PM
Buffington-Reed Funeral Home
200 West Main Street
Valley View, PA 17983
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Moyer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline E. Moyer


1937 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacqueline E. Moyer Obituary

Jacqueline E. Moyer, 82, of Valley View, passed away Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, at her residence.

She was born Saturday, Dec. 4, 1937, in Lavelle, a daughter of the late Esther E. Hubler Gribbin.

She was a 1955 graduate of the former Butler Township High School.

Jackie was a front-end supervisor for K Mart, Frackville, prior to her retirement. She also worked with her husband at the former Moyer's Hardware, Valley View.

She was a member of St. Andrew's United Methodist Church, Valley View.

Jackie enjoyed spending time with her family.

Her husband, John D. Moyer, passed away Aug. 21, 2020.

She is survived by two daughters, Cindy L. Moyer, of Valley View, and Elizabeth A. Stutzman and her husband, Bruce, of Valley View; two grandsons, John M. Stutzman, of Valley View, and Evan R. Moyer and his fiancé, Brittany Eichert, of Valley View; a great-granddaughter, Colbie J. Moyer, of Valley View; two sisters, Mae Hughes, of Kulpmont, and Patricia Huntzinger, of Valley View; two nieces, Cheryl Neumeister, of Ashland, and Tracy Maurer, of Fountain Springs.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Monday at Buffington-Reed Funeral Home, Valley View, with the Rev. Curtis Zemencik officiating. A viewing will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be made in St. Andrew's Cemetery, Valley View. Condolences can be left for the family at www.buffingtonreed.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Sept. 25, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacqueline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -