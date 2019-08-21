Home

Jacqueline R. Shollenberger

Jacqueline R. Shollenberger Obituary
Jacqueline R. "Jackie" Shollenberger, 67, of Schuylkill Haven, passed away Monday, Aug. 19, at her residence.

Jackie was born in Philadelphia, July 17, 1952, a daughter of the late Elanora A. (Fritz) and Emil L. Rilling.

She was the wife of John D. Shollenberger. They were married June 30, 1973.

She was a member of Zion's Red Church, Orwigsburg.

Before she became disabled, Jackie worked for Craftex Mills, Auburn, Acme & Hills Department Store, Cressona, and Zulick Shoe Factory.

Jackie was an animal lover. She loved her dogs and cats, loved to dance, shoot pool and help other people in any way she could.

She was preceded in death by her sister, Wilma Deibert, wife of Barry, in July of this year.

In addition to John, her husband of 46 years, Jackie is survived by her sister, Jeanne, wife of Steve Logue; nieces and nephews.

Services will be private, entrusted to Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Feed The Children, 333 N. Meridian Ave., Oklahoma City, OK 73107.

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
