James A. Marshall, 92, of Orwigsburg, passed away Nov. 4, 2019, at Weston Center for Senor Living-Pinebrook, Orwigsburg.
Born Jan. 20, 1927, in Barnesville, to Joseph and Lillian (Clark) Marshall, Jim graduated from Mahanoy City High School in the Class of 1944, and was known to friends and relatives by the nickname "Sock."
Jim enlisted in the Army in April 1945, and served in the 88th Infantry Division ("Blue Devils"), 913th Field Artillery Battalion garrisoned at Gorizia, Italy, until his honorable discharge in December 1946. He was awarded the World War II Victory Medal and the Army of Occupation Medal.
Following military service, Jim married Marilyn (Kimmel) Marshall, of Orwigsburg, and was employed as an electrician at the Tobyhanna Army Depot, until his retirement. He was an avid hunter and fisherman.
Jim was predeceased by his wife, Marilyn, and son, Bruce A. Marshall.
Surviving relatives are brothers, Joseph Marshall, of Absecon, N.J., and John Marshall, of Avondale; sister, Jean (Marshall) Sponsler, of Cincinnati, Ohio; sister-in-law, Carol Schaeffer, of Orwigsburg; nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home, 116 S. Liberty St., Orwigsburg. Friends and family will gather from 10 a.m. until the time of service. Burial with military honors will be held in the Zion's Red Church cemetery, Orwigsburg.
