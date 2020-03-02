Home

Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
610-353-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 4, 2020
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
3300 West Chester Pike
Newtown Square, PA 19073
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
319 Mahantongo Street
Pottsville, PA
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church
319 Mahantongo Street
Pottsville, PA
James B. Haley Obituary
James B. Haley, of Broomall, formerly of Havertown, passed away Feb. 26, 2020.

Born in 1934, in Frackville, he was a son of the late Peter F. and Marie F. (nee Murphy) Haley.

James graduated from Shenandoah High School, Class of 1952, and served honorably in the Army from 1954-56. He worked at Merion Golf Club until he retired.

James was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Havertown. He enjoyed golf and was a fan of Notre Dame football and basketball.

James was the beloved husband of the late Joan M. (nee Walsh) Haley; loving father of James B. Haley (Barbara) and Daniel E. Haley; predeceased by his siblings, Margaret Felsburg and Edward, Anthony, William and Robert Haley.

Relatives and friends are invited to his visitation from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, March 4, at The Donohue Funeral Home, 3300 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church, 319 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, PA 17901, followed by his funeral Mass at 11 a.m. Interment with military honors will be held in Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105, would be appreciated. Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 2, 2020
