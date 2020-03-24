|
|
James B. Helhowski, 69, of Reynoldsville, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, while a patient at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.
He was born Feb. 6, 1951, in Harrisburg, to the late Bernard T. and Ruth (James) Helhowski.
He was a member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church; he attended the Catholic schools at the church and graduated with the Class of 1970.
He was employed at and retired from the state Department of Revenue at Strawberry Square, Harrisburg.
An avid Yankee fan, he also enjoyed bowling and golf. His many other activities included music, crafts, walks, prayer meetings and outings. He especially loved crab cakes and ice cream.
He is survived by numerous cousins and will be sadly missed.
A funeral service will be broadcast live beginning at 10:45 a.m. Wednesday, March 25, from McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825, and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will take place in Odd Fellow's Cemetery, Frackville. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to a . If you would like to receive a memorial folder for James, please call the funeral home at 814-653-8256 and submit your name and address. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com. The funeral service can be viewed at the appointed time by following this link: http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/26385.
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 24, 2020