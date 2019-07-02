|
James "Jimbo" Bosefski, 62, of New Philadelphia, died peacefully Tuesday morning at his home.
Born in Pottsville, June 10, 1957, he was a son of the late Stanley "Doc" and Eleanore Mitchell Bosefski.
He was a member of Labor Union 158 and a member of Souls Harvest Baptist Church, New Philadelphia.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Darlene; brothers, Stanley "Butch" and Joseph "Boa"; sister, Mary Wallace.
Jimbo is survived by his daughter, Virginia, wife of Kyle Bartashus, New Philadelphia; and son, James Bosefski and fiancee, Tiffany Armstrong, New Philadelphia; grandchildren, Karlena, Vince, Skylar, Gillian, Jimmy, Tessa and Jasper; sisters, Theresa, wife of Ed Kondertavage, and Elaine Grace; nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Souls Harvest Baptist Church, New Philadelphia, with Pastor Dan Noecker officiating. Calling hours will be from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia. Interment will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery, New Philadelphia.
