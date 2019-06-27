Home

James Brian Keating Obituary
James Brian Keating, 56, of Pottsville, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, June 24, 2019, at his home.

Born in Pottsville, on Aug. 23, 1962, he was a son of the late Joseph and Gloria Dowling Keating.

Jim worked as a supervisor for PennDOT until retiring. He was a Harley-Davidson motorcycle enthusiast, who loved building bikes, and he was an avid hunter, who enjoyed the outdoors.

Jim is survived by his daughter, Nicole Keating and her fiance, Dennis Verbosh Jr.; two sisters, Pat Reilly and her husband, John, and Karen Graeff and her husband, Jay; three brothers, Bobby Keating Sr., Kevin Keating and Joseph Keating Jr. and his wife, Georgette; and nieces and nephews.

Services and interment will be held private. The Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home in Port Carbon is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on June 27, 2019
