Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
(570) 773-2080
James Wronski
Calling hours
Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. - Mahanoy City
300 West Center Street
Mahanoy City, PA 17948
James C. Wronski

James C. Wronski Obituary

James C. Wronski, 78, of Mahanoy City, passed away Wednesday, July 29, at his residence.

James was born April 11, 1942, in Buck Mountain, a son of the late Catherine (Curtis) and Kazimierz "Charles" Wronski.

He was a member of Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish. He served in the Army in the Vietnam War. He worked for Mahanoy Township Water Authority for his entire career.

James is survived by a daughter, Colleen Wronski, of Mahanoy City; a son, Charles Wronski, of Barnesville; one grandson, Hunter McGuire; a former wife, Barbara Zelonis, of Mahanoy City; nephews, James and Richard Wronski; great-nieces and -nephews.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Jennifer Ann Wronski; brothers, John and Joseph Curtis; sister, Jane Wronski.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Saint Teresa of Calcutta Parish, Mahanoy City, with the Rev. Kevin P. Gallagher officiating. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. Interment will follow in St. Canicus Cemetery, Mahanoy City. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book and send sympathy cards.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 30, 2020
