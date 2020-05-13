|
James D. McKeon, 85, of Lititz, and having also resided in Myerstown and Hatfield, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at UPMC, Lititz.
Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James B. and Lenore Bigler McKeon.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Lenore McKeon Bannon.
Jim was the loving husband of Elaine Micklesavage, married for nearly 60 years. He started as an installer for AT&T, working throughout the country, and retiring after 35 years of service as a supervisor. He was called back after his retirement as a consultant to train new employees related to his unique skill set. Jim graduated from Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology, Lancaster, and proudly served in the Army.
While perfectly happy living and loving his time in central Pennsylvania, Jim had the opportunity to live in Florida and California. He also traveled to Ireland, England, France, Iceland, Austria, Slovenia and Czech Republic.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his three sons, James G. McKeon, of Yardley, Matthew J. McKeon, of Green Lane, and Steven J. McKeon, of Coatesville. James also leaves behind six beautiful grandchildren.
Funeral services are private and at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place in Pottsville. Arrangements were made by Buch Funeral Home, Lititz. To send the family online condolences, please visit www.BuchFuneral.com.
