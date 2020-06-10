|
James D. Schwebel II, 83, of Lancaster, passed away Friday, June 5, 2020, at The Gardens of York Terrace after a brief illness.
Born in Lancaster, he was the husband of the late Sandra M. Long Schwebel and a son of the late James D. and Lillian Caroline Hatfield Schwebel.
James worked as a maintenance supervisor for the former Hubley Toy Co. At one time, he was the production supervisor for Empire Kosher for two years and worked as a maintenance mechanic. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and knitting. He was a member of Confederate Air Force and Mid Atlantic Air Museum.
He was preceded in death by two children, Barbara Ann Blankenship and Betty Sue Guspari; his sister, Carolyn Fredericka "Freddy" Benson, Tampa, Fla.
He is survived by two children, James D. Schwebel III, of Lancaster, and Nancy Geib, Honolulu, Hawaii; one sister, Barbara Caporice, Tampa, Fla.; four grandchildren and two step grandchildren. He is also survived by his aunt, Dorothy "Dot" Paris, Millersville; two stepdaughters, Linda Edwards and Barbara Wolfe, wife of Edward. His partner, Helen Drye, also survives him.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend the graveside service at 1:30 p.m. Friday, June 12, in Conestoga Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be sent to National Scleroderma Foundation, 300 Rosewood Drive, Suite 105, Danvers, MA 01923. Please visit Mr. Schwebel's Memorial Page at www.thegroffs.com.
