James E. Campion Sr., 90, of Pottsville, passed away Thursday morning at Schuylkill Center, Pottsville.
Born Feb. 24, 1929, in Heckscherville, he was a son of the late John and Helen (Close) Campion.
He was a graduate of Pottsville Catholic High School, Class of 1946.
James was a member of St. John the Baptist Church, Pottsville.
He was union representative and officer for the United Mine Workers of America Union, retiring in 1988, where he also served an executive board member.
James enjoyed traveling and reading about history and politics.
In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a toddler son, Kevin; brothers, Leo and Ray Campion; sisters, Peggy Farrell and Loretta Lawler.
James is survived by his wife, Lorraine (Elison), to whom he was married for 64 years; a daughter, Judy Ann Lenick, widow of Joseph, of Pottsville; a son, James E. Campion Jr., husband of Claire, of Wilmington, Del.; grandchildren, Caitlin and Kelley Campion and Jacqueline Lenick; nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 17, at St. John the Baptist Church, 913 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, with the Rev. David J. Loeper officiating. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until time of service in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery, Pottsville. The family requests contributions in James' memory be sent to Pottsville Free Public Library, 215 W. Market St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 15, 2020