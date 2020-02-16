Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
913 Mahantongo St.
Pottsville, PA
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Feb. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
St. John the Baptist Church
913 Mahantongo St.
Pottsville, PA
James E. Campion Sr.

James E. Campion Sr. Obituary
James E. Campion Sr., 90, of Pottsville, passed away on Thursday morning.

He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Church. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 16, 2020
