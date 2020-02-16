|
James E. Campion Sr., 90, of Pottsville, passed away on Thursday morning.
He proudly served his country in the Marine Corps.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Monday at St. John the Baptist Church. A visitation with the family will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service in the church. Interment with military honors will follow in St. John No. 2 Cemetery. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 16, 2020