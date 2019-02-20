Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James E. Colna. View Sign

James E. Colna, 75, of Watsontown, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.



Born June 17, 1943, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late James "Jimo" and Anna Yakimo Colna.



On Aug. 19, 2006, he married the former Rose M. Roich and they would have celebrated 13 years of marriage. He was previously married to the former Mary Weikel for 38 years until her passing on Oct. 24, 2004.



James served honorably in the Army serving over in Germany. He is a member of the Montgomery American Legion Post 251 and of the Turbotville VFW Post 8205. James was also a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton.



He retired in 2005 from ABF Trucking of Carlisle after 24 years of work. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.



Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Rosalie Bonk, on May 10, 2014.



Surviving, besides his wife, Rose, are his two sons, James K. Colna, of Watsontown, and Kenneth J. Colna and his companion, Bernadette Good, of Saint Clair; one daughter, Lisa M. Benscoter and her husband, Bradley, of Bloomsburg; four grandchildren, Brent and Brianna Benscoter, of Bloomsburg, and Jessica and James Colna, of New Berlin.



Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with Father John D. Hoke, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in James' memory be made to the ,



Sign the guest book at



republicanherald.com





James E. Colna, 75, of Watsontown, passed away Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Evangelical Community Hospital, Lewisburg.Born June 17, 1943, in Saint Clair, he was a son of the late James "Jimo" and Anna Yakimo Colna.On Aug. 19, 2006, he married the former Rose M. Roich and they would have celebrated 13 years of marriage. He was previously married to the former Mary Weikel for 38 years until her passing on Oct. 24, 2004.James served honorably in the Army serving over in Germany. He is a member of the Montgomery American Legion Post 251 and of the Turbotville VFW Post 8205. James was also a member of the St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton.He retired in 2005 from ABF Trucking of Carlisle after 24 years of work. He enjoyed hunting and fishing.Preceding him in death besides his parents was a sister, Rosalie Bonk, on May 10, 2014.Surviving, besides his wife, Rose, are his two sons, James K. Colna, of Watsontown, and Kenneth J. Colna and his companion, Bernadette Good, of Saint Clair; one daughter, Lisa M. Benscoter and her husband, Bradley, of Bloomsburg; four grandchildren, Brent and Brianna Benscoter, of Bloomsburg, and Jessica and James Colna, of New Berlin.Family and friends are invited to call from 10 a.m. to noon Thursday, Feb. 21, at Brooks Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 124 Main St., Watsontown, where a funeral service will be held at noon, with Father John D. Hoke, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Milton. Burial with full military honors will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Church Cemetery, Milton. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests contributions in James' memory be made to the , www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate, or to the SPCA, www.pspca.org/donate . Visit www.wfbrooksfuneralhome.com Sign the guest book at Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Republican & Herald Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.