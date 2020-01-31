Home

Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
6:30 PM
St. Clare of Assisi RC Church
Mill & Hancock Streets
Saint Clair, PA
James E. Connors Obituary
James E. Connors, 67, of Orwigsburg, passed away Wednesday at home.

Born in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Joseph and Marie Brahler Connors. He was a 1971 graduate of Pottsville High School and attended Penn State. He had been employed on highway construction.

He was a member of Second Mountain Rod and Gun Club. He enjoyed hunting and fishing; and was an avid arrowhead collector.

He was preceded in death by two siblings, Joseph Connors and Fay Wagg.

He is survived by his wife, the former Karen Yalsovec, to whom he was married for 23 years; four children, Billie Jo Schuettler (Michael), of Pottsville, David Connors, of Pottsville, Stephen Whetstone (Faye), of Minersville, and Ryan Whetstone (Jessica), of Moosic; eight grandchildren, Samantha Cooper, Amanda Whetstone, Cody Whetstone, Madeline Schuettler, Matthew Schuettler, Chase Whetstone, Carter Whetstone and Cole Whetstone. He is also survived by two sisters, Judith Eglington, of Apollo Beach, Fla., and Sandy Liott (Rocco), of Carmel, Indiana; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in St. Clare of Assisi RC Church, Mill & Hancock Streets, Saint Clair. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers contributions to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123, or by visiting . Dutcavich Funeral Home has charge. Visit www.dutcavich.com.

Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 31, 2020
