James E. Humphrey, 73, of Pottsville, longtime Pottsville funeral director, died Friday at home.
He was born Jan. 31, 1946, in Baton Rouge, La., a son of the late Clement E. and Nellie Haines Humphrey.
He was a 1963 graduate of Pottsville Area High School, a graduate of Kilgore College and was a 1974 graduate of Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, with a degree in Funeral Directing and Embalming.
He was an Army veteran, having served during the Vietnam War.
Jim began his career as a funeral director after his year of internship on Dec. 17, 1975. He and his wife, Linda, later founded the James E. Humphrey Funeral Home on Feb. 1, 1987. Jim handed operations of the funeral home over to his son, James B. Humphrey, in 2017. On April 22, 2019, Jim fully retired due to health reasons and the funeral home was sold to his son, James.
Jim was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Pulaski Lodge 216 F&AM, and a life member Good Intent Fire Company, all of Pottsville; VFW Post 129, Robert E. Baker American Legion Post 38, Schuylkill Haven, Lebanon/Schuylkill County Funeral Directors Association, Pennsylvania Funeral Directors Association, where he served as District 6 Governor, acting executive director and was the only funeral director in Pottsville and Schuylkill County to serve as President from 1983-84; and was an associate member of the Fraternal Order of Police Philip Melley Lodge 65. He was also a former executive board member of the Pittsburgh Institute of Mortuary Science, where he served as Secretary, and a former board member of the Schuylkill County Chapter of the .
Surviving are his wife, Linda Dimmerling Humphrey; two sons, James B. Humphrey and his wife, Heather M., Pottsville; Todd J. Humphrey, Pottsville; two grandchildren, Lillian A. and Hayden P. Humphrey; nieces and nephews.
Services will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday at James E. Humphrey Funeral Home, Pottsville. Family and friends are invited to a viewing from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and from 9 a.m. until the time of services Thursday at the funeral home. Our family would prefer remembrances in the form of contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church, 300 W. Arch St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment with military honors will follow at Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Please share your memories and condolences with our family by signing the guest book at www.jehumphreyfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 17, 2019