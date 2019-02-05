James E. "Jimmy K" Klouser, 56, of Valley View, passed away Jan. 31, 2019, surrounded by his family at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.
Born March 18, 1962, he was a son of Darlene Maurer Klouser, of Valley View, and the late Eugene "Bull" Klouser.
Raised in the Hegins Valley, he was a 1980 graduate of Tri-Valley High School. He enjoyed working on cars, was a former truck driver and loved country music.
He was preceded in death by grandfather, Roy D. Williard.
He is survived by his wife, Christine Schmitt; daughters, Dawn Klouser, of Pine Grove, and Amy Hauser, wife of Fredrick, of Wiconisco; son, Cory, of Hegins; granddaughters, CeeJay and Mya; grandsons, Trey and James Hauser; sisters, Lori Warick, wife of John, of Boynton Beach, Fla., and Lisa Klouser, of Hegins; brothers, Jeff, husband of Cheryl, of Hegins, and Michael, of Berrysburg; grandmother, Betty Williard, of Hegins; many nieces and nephews.
A private memorial service was held by the family. In a testament to his character, his final wishes were to have his remains donated to medical research. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to at giftfunds.stjude.org/james-jimmyk-klouser.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 5, 2019