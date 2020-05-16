|
|
James E. Pfeiffer, 58, of Valley View, passed away Friday, May 15, at his home.
James Edward Pfeiffer was born Nov. 2, 1961, in Pottsville, the third child of the late John T. Pfeiffer III, Esq., and Bertha Trautman Pfeiffer. Jimmy, as he was called, was born with developmental disabilities and was welcomed into the family with great love and immeasurable support.
Growing up, Jimmy enjoyed a life filled with his friends and family and participated fully in all activities, vacations, outings, life celebrations and events. Jimmy loved traveling with his family especially to Disney World, the Jersey shore and Philadelphia and New York, where he enjoyed Broadway musicals and concerts. A deeply spiritual individual, Jimmy enjoyed attending services at Trinity United Church of Christ whenever possible.
His early schooling was in Pottsville and he graduated from Schuylkill Intermediate Unit 29 in the early eighties with much family fanfare. After graduation, Jimmy went to work at UCPA in the Habilitation Workshop. After several years, he transferred to "Lessie's Greenhouse," where he worked until his retirement after which he attended the Adult Training Facility (ATF) administered by Avenues (formerly UCPA). During the years he spent in these programs, he made many friends and took great joy in singing in the choir, particularly relishing the opportunities to sing at his signature solo "Yankee Doodle Dandy" at public events.
Jimmy's life of love influenced his brother and niece to pursue their professional careers in the field of special education. His always optimistic and loving nature served to teach us patience, a deeper understanding of the human condition and a respect for differences. His grace and his care and kindness toward others could serve as a template for all in today's chaotic environment.
Jimmy bore his physical and developmental challenges bravely and with more grace than most people could. He worked hard to find his place in the world and while his life journey was not an easy one, it was one that was filled with love.
Jimmy is survived by his brother, Dr. John D. Pfeiffer IV (Andre), of Philadelphia; his sister, Emma Pfeiffer Inelli (Andrew), of Cedar Knolls and Long Branch, N.J.; his nephew, Andrew Inelli (Lindsay), and grand-niece, Madison Pearl, of Springfield, N.J.; his niece, Katie Inelli Daquisto (Paul), and great-nephews, Paul, Luke, Nicholas and Christian, of Whitehouse Station, N.J. He is also survived by both maternal and paternal cousins who live throughout the United States.
The family wants to acknowledge the marvelous care that Jimmy received through the years from Mrs. Mal Weaver Bartram, Mrs. Sally Morgan and Mrs. Pat Guers and the entire staff at UCPA/Avenues and his wonderful RedCo Group Home Staff. His life was enhanced by the support, love and care given to him. Lastly, the family would like to sincerely thank Mrs. Charlene Morgan, Mrs. Cathy Bretz and Mrs. Pat Huntzinger, who supported Jimmy AND our family for many years both before and after Jimmy's group home placement. They are truly exceptional people who have given so much of their time and energy to lighten our load.
The best tribute that can be given to Jimmy's memory is to acknowledge ALL people with disabilities with a friendly smile and a word of encouragement or a handshake. Take a moment to understand the challenges that so many people face and react with kindness and respect. Condemn discrimination and mockery and recognize the humanity in all people. This was what Jimmy did! Dimon Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Tower City, is handling the private services for the Pfeiffer family. To send condolences to the family please visit www.dimonfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020