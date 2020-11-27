Home

James E. Reilly Sr., 78, formerly of Pottsville, passed away Tuesday, Nov. 24, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.

Born April 30, 1942, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Francis B. and Helen E. (Slane) Reilly.

Jim worked as an equipment operator for Barletta & Racho for many years until his retirement. He was a member of United Mine Workers Association.

Besides his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Antoinette Reilly, in 2015, and one brother, Francis Reilly.

Surviving are a son, James E. Reilly Jr. and his children, Brayden and Aryana; daughters, Christine and husband, Joseph Burns, and their children, Cassidy Ann, Ethan, Reese, Jani and Jasper, Kimberly and husband, John Lecher, and their children, Sarah and Evan. Also surviving are one sister, Helen Juba, nieces and nephews.

Graveside services will be private for immediate family only Saturday, Dec. 5, with Pastor Jack Murray officiating at St. Vincent de Paul Cemetery, Minersville Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St., Shenandoah, is entrusted with the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2020
