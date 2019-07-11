James E. Staerk, 61, of Ringtown, passed away on Monday, July 8, at his home surrounded by his loving family.



He was born on Feb. 6, 1958, in Abington, Montgomery County, to the late Paul Francis Staerk Sr. and living mother, Virginia M. Britland Staerk.



James worked as a caregiver in the health care industry and was a member of St. Paul's United Church of Christ in Ringtown and was studying to become a deacon.



"Jim's legacy is one of unconditional love and compassion. He was known for his good-humor, infectious laughter and kind spirit. Jim demonstrated pride in working for nearly 30 years as a caregiver, often forming extraordinary bonds with his clients. He was also very proud of his children, his grandchildren, his garden and his home. Jim was a man of great faith. He was devoted to his family and he adored his mother. He was quick to defend the ones he loved with passion and veracity. He knew no stranger. He lifted up the vulnerable and the broken, without hesitation. Jim gave hope and encouragement. He touched so many lives. He will be deeply and sincerely missed."



Besides his father, James was preceded in death by one brother, John Joseph Staerk.



Surviving is his wife of 38 years, Kathleen Mays Staerk; one son, Jacob Daniel Staerk, of Pottsville; one daughter, Jennifer Marie Sieber, of Morgantown, W.Va.; one brother, Paul Francis Staerk Jr., with his wife, Nancy, of Zion Grove; two sisters, Pati Kennedy, with her husband, Richard Szente, of Harleysville, and Virginia Landis, of Ashland; two grandchildren, Evie Marie Sieber and Nolan Michael Sieber; also surviving are his best friend, Kevin McCabe and several nieces and nephews.



A Celebration of Life will be held from 3 to 5 p.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Paul's UCC Church, 100 E. Main St., Ringtown. Scripture services will be held at 5 p.m. with Pastor Craig Zimmerman officiating. Burial will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family. A gathering of loved ones will be held at the church following the memorial service, refreshments will be provided. In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim's memory can be made to St. Paul's United Church of Christ, 100 East Main St., P.O. Box 211, Ringtown, PA 17967. For more information, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com.



Published in Republican & Herald on July 11, 2019