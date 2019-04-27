James Earl Schoffstall, 81, of Branch Street, Tremont, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at home.
Born May 25, 1937, in Philadelphia, he was a son of the late Earl and Pauline Stevenson Schoffstall.
He was a graduate of Tremont High School and a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Tremont. He was also a member of Studebaker Drivers Club.
James worked as a federal mine inspector.
Preceding him in death were his wife of 61 years, Shirley M. Tobias Schoffstall; an infant daughter; a grandson, Jeremy Spittler; a brother, Thomas Schoffstall; a sister, Mary Ann Anderson.
Surviving are his daughter, Susan and husband, Clayton Adams, of Schuylkill Haven; grandson, Jason Spittler and companion, Danielle Liptak, of Hamburg; two brothers, Jack Schoffstall, of Montana, and David Schoffstall, of Llewelyn.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, May 1, at Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, with Father Jason Stokes officiating. There will be a viewing from 6 until 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 30, at H.L. Snyder Funeral Home Inc., Pine Grove. Interment will follow in Most Blessed Trinity Cemetery, Tremont. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer contributions be made to Most Blessed Trinity Parish, 113 Cherry St., Tremont, PA 17981, in his memory. You may send condolences to the family online at www.hlsnyderfuneralhome.com.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2019