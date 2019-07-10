James Earl Uckele, 68, of Gilbertsville, passed away July 6, 2019, at his residence.



He was born June 10, 1951, in Pottsville, a son of the late Earl W. and Bertha T. Orlick Uckele. He graduated from Nativity BVM High School in June 1969.



He was a proud veteran of the Vietnam Era and entered the Air Force in March 1970. As a result of disabilities incurred in military service, he was medically retired in February 1975 at the rank of sergeant.



Upon military retirement, he worked at several jobs while attending night school under the G.I. Bill and received an associate's degree in applied science from Montgomery County Community College in June 1983.



He made a career with the ( ) as a national service officer (NSO) and attorney-in-fact, working out of the Philadelphia VA Regional Office & Insurance Center in Philadelphia. He retired in April 2008 after 30 years of service.



He was past commander and adjutant of several Chapters and a member of the Guild of Attorney-in-fact.



After retirement, he continued to serve the as National Executive Committee (NEC) man for four years as well as serving in the Department of PA Legislative Committee and DEC (Department Executive Committee).



He was a member of St. Titus Church and enjoyed travel and trips to the New Jersey shore and upstate Pennsylvania. He was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and Eagles.



He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Rosalie McGuire; son, Gregory James, of New York City; daughter, Amanda Rose, of Trappe, Pa.; a nephew, Brian McGuire; aunts, uncles and cousins.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, July 12, at St. Titus Church, 3006 Kenwood Road, East Norriton, PA, where friends may call from 9:45 to 10:45 a.m. Private military burial will be at a later date at Washington Crossing National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in James' name can be made to the ( ) National Service Foundation, P.O. Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301, or , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675.



