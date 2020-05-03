Home

Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home
901 Centre St
Ashland, PA 17921
570-875-1680
James F. Courtnye Jr., 68, passed away after a lengthy illness Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at UPMC Hospital in Harrisburg.

He was born July 21, 1951, in Philadelphia. He was a 1969 graduate of Roman Catholic High School, Philadelphia. He resided most of his life in the Harrisburg area. He was of the Catholic faith and was very devoted to The Blessed Virgin Mary and the Rosary. He loved to watch sports, football, baseball, hockey and basketball.

He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Courtnye Sr. and Elizabeth Courtnye née Scullion.

He is survived by a daughter, Aipril, wife of Christopher Abner, Massachusetts; three sisters, Mary Beth, wife of Edward O'Donnell Jr., Ashland, Kathleen, wife of Gerald Campomizzi, Ashland, and Doris Jean, widow of Brian Calderwood, Philadelphia; two brothers, George Courtnye and his spouse, Antoine Jones, Philadelphia, and Joseph Blazejewski and his wife, Susan, Philadelphia; three grandchildren, Taylor, Isabella and Nicholas; nieces, nephews, cousins; his caseworker and dear friend, Pat Hoffman, Harrisburg.

Services are at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hillside SPCA, 51 SPCA Road, Pottsville, PA 17901. Kull-Heizenroth Funeral Home, Ashland, is in charge of arrangements. www.kullfuneral.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on May 3, 2020
