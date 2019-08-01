Home

POWERED BY

Services
Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
Resources
More Obituaries for James Heffron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James F. Heffron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James F. Heffron Obituary
James F. Heffron, 82, of Orwigsburg, died July 28, 2019, after an extended illness.

He was born Jan. 24, 1937, in Heckscherville, a son of the late James and Jean Bagdanowicz Heffron. He was the eldest of four siblings.

After graduating from Cass Township High School, he served in the Navy. After his discharge, he received his degree from Penn State University. On June 6, 1975, he married the love of his life, Lois Eleanore Heffron, who preceded him in death in 2011. He was a man of strong Catholic faith, and contributed generously to St. Ambrose Church and the Catholic Hoima Diocese in Uganda.

While he retired from Air Products & Chemicals, where he was an R&D project engineer after 30 years, Jim "Pop-Pop" Heffron will be remembered for his charity and service to others and for sharing his wisdom with the large family he built with his beloved wife, Lois, aka "Grammy." He loved the outdoors, especially fishing trips on the Susquehanna River, vacationing in OCMD and "OBeX" telling stories to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and cheering on the Philadelphia Eagles. He instilled in his family an unmatched sense of humor, faith, and the belief that anything can be fixed without the help of professionals. Above all, he taught his family to always be there for each other; a promise they vow to carry on forever in his and Lois' honor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Lois, and grandson, Marc Tobash, Orefield.

Jim is survived by his brother, Raymond, of Miami, Fla.; sister and brother-in-law, Jean and Jim Lotz, of New York City; sister and brother-in-law, Christine and Ken Lancaster, of Trussville, Ala. He left a legacy of six children, son and daughter-in-law, James and Lisa Heffron, of Schuylkill Haven; daughter and son-in-law, Lisa and Dennis Tobash, of Orefield; son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Nancy Heffron, of Downingtown; daughter, Melissa Angelo-Heffron, of Auburn; son and daughter-in-law, Christopher and Kelly Heffron, of Honesdale; daughter, Amy Heffron, of Orwigsburg; 13 grandchildren, Lara Heffron, Schuylkill Haven, Jamie Heffron and spouse, Kelly, Crofton, Md., Megan Foose and spouse, Tim, Cressona, Dennis Tobash and spouse, Kristen, Walnutport, Rebecca Angelo, Auburn, Nicole Angelo, Auburn, Jeffery Tobash, Orefield, Emily Angelo, Raleigh, N.C., Gabrielle Heffron, Honesdale, Rachel Heffron, Honesdale, Ben Heffron, Orwigsburg, and Lily Ana Heffron, Honesdale; great-grandchildren, Dylan and Brody Foose, Ayden Flannery, Owen and Landon Heffron, Addison Tobash and Hadley Heffron.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 5, at St. Ambrose Church, Schuylkill Haven. All are invited to attend a visitation in St. Ambrose Chapel from 9:15 to 10:15 am. Interment in Schuylkill Memorial Park.Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville, is entrusted with the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now