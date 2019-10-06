|
James F. "Oz" Oslar Jr., 51, of Annville, originally of Mahanoy City, died unexpectedly Wednesday, Oct. 2, at his residence.
James was born in Mahanoy City, Sept. 27, 1968, a son of Geraldine (Deriscavage) and James Oslar Sr.
He graduated from Mahanoy Area High School in 1986. He became a certified recovery specialist through the state of Pennsylvania and used his passion for helping people in his work at Firetree Ltd. and Just for Today (JFT) Recovery and Veterans Support Services.
He spent his days in service to others and their recovery and looked to others to do the same. He was dedicated to family who came to expect a good laugh and the best hugs from him. A fan of the Grateful Dead, he will forever be remembered as the number one deadhead and for his love of music. Above all, he was kind.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Julius and Frances Deriscavage and Jack and Marie Oslar; aunt, Mary Ann Kalinock; uncles, John Oslar, Robert Oslar, Paul Kalinock and Julius Deriscavage; cousin, Michael Kalinock.
In addition to his parents, James is survived by a sister, Michelle, wife of Timothy Davis, of Kalamazoo Mich.; a brother, Christopher and wife, Tani (Swank), of Ringtown. He is also survived by an aunt, Sandy Oslar; nephews, Chris and Timmy; niece, Zierra; great-niece Mia; cousins, Susan Kalinock, Dave (Nicole) Kalinock, Paul (Wendy) Kalinock, Jeff (Marcia) Kalinock, Dawn Oslar Murray and Robert Oslar.
A religious service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 11, at Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Mahanoy City. Friends may call from 6 to 9 p.m. Friday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Just For Today Recovery and Veterans Support Services, 300 Market St., Lemoyne, PA 17043, www.jft-rvff.org. Louis D. Truskowsky Funeral Home & Crematory Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Visit www.truskowskyfuneralhome.com to sign the guest book, view video tribute and send sympathy cards.
