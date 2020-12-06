Home

POWERED BY

Services
Robert A. Evans Jr Funeral Home
208 Pike Street
Port Carbon, PA 17965
570-622-8411
Resources
More Obituaries for James Brady
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Francis Brady

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James Francis Brady Obituary

James Francis Brady, 83, of Saint Clair, passed away Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020, at his home.

Born Dec. 13, 1926, in Heckshersville, he was a son of the late James and Genevieve (Bergan) Brady.

Jim was a graduate of Saint Clair High School, Class of 1955. He served in the Air Force from 1955 until 1959.

Jim was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair, a lifetime member of Phoenix Hose Company, and he served several years as secretary for the Borough of Saint Clair's Firemen's Relief Association. Jim loved going to the casino and to the horse races, especially the triple crown races.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Raymond Brady, and a sister, Mary Jane Reed.

Jim is survived by his wife of 57 years, Dolores; sons, James and his companion, Melissa Leahy, Thomas, Timothy and his wife, Clair, and David; four granddaughters, Genevieve, Hope, Emma and Grace; two great-granddaughters, Isabelle and Evelyn; a brother, Frank Brady; a brother-in-law, Walter "Butch" Reed; a niece; nephews.

Funeral service and interment will be held private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St. Clare of Assisi Church Memorial Fund, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to www.robertaevansjrfh.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -