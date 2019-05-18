Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Franklin "Jim" Orwig Sr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary





Jim was born in Orwigsburg, June 30, 1931, a son of the late Lillis N. Fine and George D. Orwig.



He was predeceased by his daughter, Deborah A. Stabinsky, and his grandson, Brandon J. Stabinsky.



He was the widower of Patricia A. Freed Orwig and the brother of Phil Orwig.



He was a member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church, Orwigsburg, and graduated from Orwigsburg High School, Class of 1949.



He is survived by five grandchildren, Stacey, Stephanie, Lindsay, Carolyn, Tom, and nine great-grandchildren. He is survived by a daughter, Cynthia L. Stoyer, of Langhorne; a son, James F. Orwig Jr., husband of Andrea, of Kutztown.



Jim honorably served his community in various roles. He was an Orwigsburg police officer, mayor of Orwigsburg for eight years, deputy game commissioner and served on many local committees. He was a member of various community organizations, such as the Orwigsburg Lions Club. Jim was a welcomed sight for many local farmers, as he provided veterinary assistance to numerous farm animals. He was a steward of the Second Mountain and embraced and loved the importance of the outdoors and nature. Anyone who came in contact with him felt his intense love for nature.



There will be a "One Last Trip to the Second Mountain" service at 1 p.m. Saturday, May 25, at Hamilton-Breiner Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., Orwigsburg. A memorial gathering will be held from noon until the time of service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Orwigsburg Historical Society.



