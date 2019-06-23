|
James H. Mease, 79, of Morris, died Friday, June 21, 2019.
He was born Jan. 19, 1940, in Akron, Pa., a son of the late Linebrandt and Grace Heffner Mease.
He was retired from PennDOT and a former member of St. John's Reformed Church, Friedensburg.
James enjoyed hunting, fishing and talking about politics. He was a member of Elbow Hunting Club and loved to help people.
A private graveside service will be held at St. John's Reformed Church Cemetery, Friedensburg. Arrangements are entrusted to Carleton Funeral Home Inc., Wellsboro. Visit www.carletonfh.com.
