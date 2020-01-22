|
|
James H. Miller, 93, of Hegins, passed away Monday, Jan. 20, 2020, at Rosewood Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Schuylkill Haven.
Jim was born June 24, 1926, in Fountain, a son of the late Beatrice (Herb) and Ralph Miller.
He was a member of Pine Creek United Methodist Charge. He was a Sunday school superintendent and served on the church board of the former St. Peter's United Methodist Church, Fearnot.
Farming was his passion and enjoyed raising Angus cattle. He was a jack-of-all-trades, working in various industries and holding many job positions. For many years, he was the head custodian at Tri-Valley School District.
He was a member of Lykens Valley Camp and Potter Camp. He enjoyed hunting, watching baseball and traveling.
Jim was preceded in death by a brother, Nevin Miller; a sister, Ethel Lettich; a great-grandson, Colby Mattis.
Jim is survived by his wife of 73 years, June (Morgan) Miller. They were married June 22, 1946. He is also survived by five children, Barry Miller, of Valley View, Glenn, husband of Leslie Miller, of Berwick, Virginia, wife of Ralph Schwalm, of Hegins, Kenneth, husband of Gail Miller, of Gratz, Darryl Miller and companion, Rebecca Kline, of Valley View; two sisters, Laura Miller and Alice Snyder; 12 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 23, at Stephen R. Rothermel Funeral Home, 1133 Ridge Road, Klingerstown. Private graveside services will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to Pine Creek United Methodist Charge, C/O Norman Lettich, 428 Fearnot Road, Sacramento, PA 17968.
Published in Republican & Herald on Jan. 22, 2020