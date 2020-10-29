Home

James J. "Jim" Fallon

James J. "Jim" Fallon Obituary

James J. "Jim" Fallon, 73, of North Cape May, N.J., died Thursday evening, Oct. 22, 2020, at New Jersey Veterans Memorial Home in Vineland, N.J.

Son of the late James and Anna Fallon, Jim was a 1964 graduate of Mahanoy Area High School.

His love of fishing and hunting made him a true outdoorsman. He was the chef at Two Mile Restaurant for many years.

Jim is dearly missed and forever loved by his wife, Joyce Fallon; siblings, Kathleen Haughney, Thomas Fallon and Richard Fallon; nieces and nephews.

For those who wish, memorial contributions are suggested to Alzheimer's Foundation of America through Jim's memorial page at www.inmemof.org/jim-fallon for convenience and acknowledgment purposes. Funeral services are being held privately. Spilker Funeral Home, Cape May, is in charge of arrangements. For more information and condolences, visit www.spilkerfuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 29, 2020
