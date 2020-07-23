Home

Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
9:30 AM
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Claire of Assisi
250 E. Hancock St
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
James J. Feeley


1930 - 2020
James J. Feeley Obituary

James J. Feeley, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Monday evening at his daughter's residence in Warrington surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Pottsville, Sept. 16, 1930, he was a son of the late William and Elizabeth (Boyle) Feeley.

He was a graduate of Pottsville High School and proudly served in the Army in the Korean War.

James was a member of St. Claire of Assisi, Saint Clair, and the former St. Stephen RCC, Port Carbon.

He was owner, operator and florist at the family business, John D. Joyce Florist Shop, retiring in 2001.

James was a member of FTD Association and a former Boy Scout leader.

He was a backup Olympic bobsledder and practiced in Lake Placid, N.Y. In his spare time, he enjoyed photography, being outdoors and working in his yard and garden.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Dolores M. (Kelly), in 2004, to whom he was married for 45 years; sisters, Elizabeth Feeley and Margaret Mansell; brother, William Feeley.

James is survived by two daughters, Mary Beth McFadden, wife of James, of Warrington, and Janet B. McLaughlin, wife of Gary, of Pottsville; grandchildren, Kelly, Missi, Cynthia and Danny; great-grandchildren, Marc and Jayden; nieces and nephews.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, July 27, at 11 a.m. at St. Claire of Assisi, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William Glosser officiating. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday and from 9:30 a.m. until the procession leaves for church Monday at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.lordbixler.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 23, 2020
