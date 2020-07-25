Home

James J. Feeley
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
570-622-0230
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
9:30 AM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Viewing
Sunday, Jul. 26, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lord-Bixler Funeral Home
1818 W. Mahantongo St
Pottsville, PA 17901
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jul. 27, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Claire of Assisi
250 E. Hancock St
Saint Clair, PA
View Map
James J. Feeley, 89, of Pottsville, passed away Monday evening at his daughter's residence in Warrington surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m Monday, July 27, at St. Claire of Assisi, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair. A viewing will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight at Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc., 1818 Mahantongo St., Pottsville, and Monday from 9:30 a.m. until the procession leaves for church. Interment with military honors will follow in Our Lady of Calvary Cemetery, Pottsville. Lord-Bixler Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements.


Published in Republican & Herald on July 25, 2020
