James J. Haney, 53, passed away Thursday, May 14, 2020, at his home in Saint Clair.
Born Feb. 11, 1967, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late George Haney and Sandra (Culver) Peiffer.
James was a foreman at Poly Plastic Products in Delano.
Surviving are his wife, Susan (Zelinsky) Haney, of Saint Clair; one son, James Haney Jr. and his wife, Lakeisha, of Saint Clair; one daughter, Alyssa Haney, of Saint Clair; three brothers, George Haney, of Missouri, Robert Haney, of Pottsville, Kyle Essler, of Mar Lin; one sister, Angelique O'Boyle, of Heckscherville; one grandson, Conner; nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA, P.O. Box 332, Schuylkill Haven, PA 17972. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 16, 2020