James J. Nahass, 96, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday at Ridgeview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah, with his loving caregivers, grandson, George A. Anthony, and niece, Debbie Nahas, by his side.
Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Jabron Nahas. He was a gunner in the Navy during World War II.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Martin Nahas; his second wife, Alma Anthony Nahas; his brother and best friend, Joseph Nahas, with whom he was inseparable in life; his daughter, Ida Jane Nahas Wanamaker; his three sisters, Nora Glembocki, Mary Nahas and Adele Williams.
James is survived by his two stepsons, Gerry and his wife, Joann Anthony, of Frackville, and George Anthony, of Frackville; his sisters, Josephine Swirsky, of New Ringold, Martha Dodds, of Pottsville, and Elizabeth Gough, of Arizona; his sister-in-law, Olga Nahas, of Frackville; his grandchildren, Thomas Spolski, Jennifer Martin, George, Joe, Gerard, Michael and Amanda Anthony; his nephew, Joseph Nahas; niece, Deborah Nahas-Frisch; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with Father Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to his visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in James' name to Goodwill Hose Company at 225 S. Balliet St., Frackville, PA 17931 Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019