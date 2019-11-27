Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home - Frackville
501 Washington Street
Frackville, PA 17931
570-874-0540
Resources
More Obituaries for James Nahass
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James J. Nahass

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James J. Nahass Obituary
James J. Nahass, 96, of Frackville, passed away peacefully Saturday at Ridgeview Health and Rehabilitation Center, Shenandoah, with his loving caregivers, grandson, George A. Anthony, and niece, Debbie Nahas, by his side.

Born in Shenandoah, he was a son of the late Jacob and Elizabeth Jabron Nahas. He was a gunner in the Navy during World War II.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Jean Martin Nahas; his second wife, Alma Anthony Nahas; his brother and best friend, Joseph Nahas, with whom he was inseparable in life; his daughter, Ida Jane Nahas Wanamaker; his three sisters, Nora Glembocki, Mary Nahas and Adele Williams.

James is survived by his two stepsons, Gerry and his wife, Joann Anthony, of Frackville, and George Anthony, of Frackville; his sisters, Josephine Swirsky, of New Ringold, Martha Dodds, of Pottsville, and Elizabeth Gough, of Arizona; his sister-in-law, Olga Nahas, of Frackville; his grandchildren, Thomas Spolski, Jennifer Martin, George, Joe, Gerard, Michael and Amanda Anthony; his nephew, Joseph Nahas; niece, Deborah Nahas-Frisch; nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, Frackville, with Father Brian Miller officiating. Friends are invited to his visitation from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home. Interment with military honors will be held in St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, Englewood, Frackville. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in James' name to Goodwill Hose Company at 225 S. Balliet St., Frackville, PA 17931 Sign the guest book, leave personal condolences and for further information, please visit www.thomasmsullivanfuneralhome.com. Thomas M. Sullivan Funeral Home, is in charge of the arrangements.

Sign the guest book at

republicanherald.com

logo

Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -