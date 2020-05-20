|
|
James J. "Cookie" Prosper, 89, of Arnots Addition, Saint Clair, passed peacefully Sunday, May 17, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in New Castle Township, May 27, 1930, he was a son of the late Francis and Martha (Stefansky) Prosper.
Jim was a graduate of Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Philadelphia. He retired after having worked many years at the former Saint Clair Garment, Saint Clair.
He was a member of St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, Saint Clair; as well as a member of Arnots Game and Sports Association.
Jim was a lifelong Yankees and Eagles fan, and he enjoyed fishing trips with his buddies.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Joseph, Francis "Chippy" and David; an infant sister, Frances.
Surviving are sister, Gloria Berdanier, Saint Clair; sister-in-law, Janet Prosper, Saint Clair; four nieces, Gloria Brensinger (Randy), Schuylkill Haven, Michele Jones (Donald), Barnesville, Danielle Brennan (Thomas), Ohio, and Cheryl Prosper, Saint Clair; two nephews, Eugene Berdanier (Maureen), Pottsville, and David Prosper, Saint Clair; seven great-nieces and -nephews, Rochelle, Marcella, Jessica, Lauren, Emma, Ethan and Jaimani.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday at St. Clare of Assisi Roman Catholic Church, 250 E. Hancock St., Saint Clair, with Monsignor William F. Glosser officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Clare of Assisi Memorial Fund at the above address. Burial will be in St. Mary RC Cemetery, Saint Clair. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
Published in Republican & Herald on May 20, 2020