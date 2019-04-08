Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Joseph Trabosh Sr.. View Sign

James Joseph Trabosh Sr., 88, of Palo Alto, passed away Friday, April 5, 2019, at The Gardens at York Terrace, Pottsville.



Born in Pottsville, Sept. 23, 1930, he was a son of the late James V. and Mary Brennan Trabosh.



Jim was a graduate of Pottsville High School, Class of 1948. He served in the Navy as an SK3 during the Korean War from 1950 to 1954. Jim then worked as an insurance agent at the Richard B. Ryon Insurance Agency in Pottsville until retiring.



Jim was a former member of St. Stephen Roman Catholic Church in Port Carbon and a member of St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville. He was a life member of Phoenix Fire Company in Pottsville, a member of the Catholic War Veterans in Pottsville since 1975, a member of the Traveler Protective Association of America for 25 years and a member of four senior golf leagues. Jim coached basketball and volleyball for CYO for more than 40 years and coached volleyball at Nativity BVM High School for 20 years.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 52 years, Dolores "Dolly" M. Ondeck Trabosh, who died Oct. 24, 2004, and son, James J. Trabosh Jr., in 2017.



Jim is survived by son, George S. Trabosh and his wife, Lucille, Norristown; two grandsons, Stephen and Matthew Trabosh; a granddaughter, Regina Trabosh; a great-grandson, Lucas Trabosh; sister, Jean Brennan, Pottsville; sister-in-law, Tina Casey, King of Prussia; nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 10, at St. Patrick Roman Catholic Church in Pottsville. At the request of Jim's family, there will be no visitation or procession from the funeral home to the church. Interment with military honors will be held at St. Stephen Cemetery, Port Carbon. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901. Robert A Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon, is in charge of arrangements. Please send condolences to



