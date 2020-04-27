|
James M. Goodman, 34, of Saint Clair, was suddenly taken too soon Saturday at his residence.
Born Nov. 29 1985, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late Bruce Goodman.
He was a 2004 graduate of Pottsville Area High School and was employed by Walmart Distribution Center, where he worked as a forklift operator.
An avid gun enthusiast, he looked forward to the upcoming hunting season. He also enjoyed wood working and spending time with his family.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of eight years, Kelly (Dalton); son, Jamie Detweiler; daughters, Rhiannon Detweiler and Rozalynn Goodman. He is also survived by brothers, Bruce "Butch" Reed, Texas, Bruce Goodman, Saint Clair, and Adam Goodman, Heckerschville; sisters, Heather Snyder, Port Carbon; Tara Carl, Port Carbon, Amy Best, Lebanon, Laura Goodman, Saint Clair, and Judy DeLong, Bethel; nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Jim's life will be announced at a later date. Schlitzer Allen Pugh Funeral Home, 515 W. Market St., Pottsville PA 17901, has been entrusted with arrangements. Please visit schlitzerallenpugh.com to leave a condolence or share a memory of James.
Published in Republican & Herald on Apr. 27, 2020