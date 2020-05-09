|
James M. Heffron, 77, of Duncott, Cass Township, passed away Thursday at Schuylkill Center.
Born in Heckscherville, Cass Township, he was a son of the late Joseph and Mary Samilo Heffron.
He was a 1961 graduate of Cass Township High School, where he was a member of the 1957 Cass Township Condors, who, in that year, were undefeated, untied and unscored upon. He was a member of the Merchant Marines and later worked as a heavy equipment operator for several regional highway construction firms. He last worked for Reading Anthracite Co.
He was a member of St. Michael the Archangel R.C. Church, Minersville. He was also a life member of the former Duncott Hose Company, and a member of the Navy Club and the American Legion.
Jim was preceded in death by two brothers, Joseph and Harold Heffron.
Surviving are his wife, the former Georgine Hanney, to whom he was married for 50 years; four children, Martin Heffron (spouse, Tanya), Branchdale, James Heffron (spouse, Tricia), Duncott, Edward Heffron, Branch Township, and Karin Kromer (spouse, LeRoy), Schuylkill Haven; nine grandchildren, Lukas, Amber and Kane Heffron, Jarrod, Jameson and Aly Heffron, Gage Heffron, Pierce and Pearl Kromer; three great-grandchildren, Rhea Heffron, Kasen Heffron and Harper Heim. He is also survived by a brother, John Heffron (spouse, JoAnn), Minersville, and his twin sister, Cecelia Brown, Lebanon; a sister-in-law, Cecelia Heffron, Minersville; nieces and nephews.
The family will accept visitors at Dutcavich Funeral Home, 200 Sunbury Street, Minersville, on Monday from 7 a.m. Visitors are expected to follow CDC and PADOH guidelines regarding wellness and social distancing. Visitation will end promptly at 10 a.m. with private services for the immediate family to follow. Interment will be in St. Vincent No. 2 Cemetery, Branch Township. Contributions will be used in accordance with the wishes of the family. Visit www.dutcavich.com.
