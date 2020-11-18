Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for James Osenbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James M. Osenbach

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James M. Osenbach Obituary

Mr. James M. Osenbach, 79, of Barnesville, passed away Nov. 16, 2020.

He was the loving husband of Gloria (Leitzel) Osenbach; they were married 55 years. James was born in Barnesville, a son of the late Charles and Hannah (Moore) Osenbach.

He was an Army veteran, serving in Germany from 1960 to 1963 during the time of the building of the Berlin Wall.

He worked for General Cigar and Bethlehem Steel, but spent most of his working life at Hart Metals, Tamaqua, where he worked 41 years and retired as a quality control supervisor. After his retirement, one of the activities he enjoyed was the McDonald's coffee crew that met weekday afternoons.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Rosie, and brothers, Charles and Paul.

James was devoted to his family. Surviving, in addition to his wife, Gloria, are two daughters, Diane Kulengosky and Debbie Trevorah; one granddaughter, Kailyn, of whom he thought the world. Surviving also are two brothers, Kenneth and Francis, nieces and nephews.

Funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Lamar Christ Funeral Home, Hometown. Friends may call from 10 till 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in Sky-View Memorial Park, Hometown.


Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 18, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -