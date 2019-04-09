Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Matthew Hess. View Sign





Born in Hazleton, Feb. 27, 1964, he was a son of the late Rev. Gerald Byron and Virginia Ruth Weight Hess.



Jim was a graduate of Saint Clair High School. He was a certified master locksmith and owned and operated Hess Door & Lock LLC. He was a member of the National Locksmith Association and the Associated Locksmiths of America. Jim was an avid gun collector who loved to go shooting.



Jim is survived by his wife of seven years, Gloria A. Brown Raver Hess; bonus family, Heather Raver and her husband, Steven Smulowitz, and Ryan Raver and his wife, Christin; their children, Michela, Avery and Mila Raver, Ayleigh Vance and Brennen Smulowitz; brother, Raymond Hess Sr.; sister, Debbie Wood and her husband, Ron; brother, Charles Hess and his wife, Gretchen; brother, David Hess and his wife, Diana; nephews, Raymond Jr., Daniel, Eric, Scott, Jeremy, Zachary and Alex; niece, Maddie.



A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, April 13, at Robert A. Evans Jr. Funeral Home, Port Carbon. A visitation with the family will be held from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Servants to All Homeless Center, 4 S. Centre St., Pottsville, PA 17901. Interment will be held private. Please send condolences to



208 Pike Street

Port Carbon , PA 17965

