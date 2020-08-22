Home

James McGuire Obituary

James McGuire, 86, of Shenandoah, passed away Friday, Aug. 21, at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville.

Born Feb. 21, 1934, in Hazleton, he was a son of the late George and Eva "Comrad" McGuire.

He served in the Air Force during the Korean Conflict.

Jim was a member of A.P. Damato Medal of Honor Legion Post 792, Shenandoah; the former Shenandoah Archery Club, Pennsylvania Archery Association, NRA, and Pennsylvania Rifle and Pistol Association. Jim was an avid archer and a competitive rifle and pistol shooter.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, George and Joann McGuire, of Latrobe.

He is survived by his caregivers, Sharon and Leo James Kowalsky, of Shenandoah, nieces, nephews and close friends.

Scripture services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 25, in St. John's Cemetery, Brandonville, and will be officiated by Pastor Jay Serafin. Military honors will immediately follow services and will be conducted by A.P. Damato American Legion Post 792. A visitation will be held from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc., 40 N. Jardin St, Shenandoah. Oravitz Home for Funerals Inc. is in care of the arrangements. To offer condolences, please visit www.oravitzhomeforfunerals.com. Due to Covid-19, all recommended social distancing, mask requirements and public safety guidelines will be followed.


Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 22, 2020
