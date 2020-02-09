|
|
James "Butch" McLaughlin, 89, formerly of Mahanoy City, passed away Friday morning at Lehigh Valley Hospital-Schuylkill E. Norwegian Street.
Born in Boston Run, Mahanoy Township, he was a son of the late James and Catherine Masavage McLaughlin.
He was a graduate of Mahanoy Township High School, Class of 1949, where he lettered in football.
He was a veteran of the Army, serving in the Korean Conflict.
He was a member of St. Teresa of Calcutta Church, lifetime member of Humane Fire Company and Park Crest Fish and Game.
He retired from General Electric, Allentown, then he drove a van for Good Samaritan Hospital.
In addition to his parents, he was preceeded in death by his wife, Joan Killian McLaughlin, and his brother, John McLaughlin.
Surviving are his son, James and his companion, Linda Klingerman, of Nuremberg; a grandson, Carter McLaughlin; three step-grandchildren; two step- great-grandchildren.
Relatives and friends are invited to a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Teresa of Calcutta Church. Friends may call at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of Mass. Interment will be in St. Canicus Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations to Pottsville Hillside SPCA. James P. Haughney Funeral Home has charge of arrangements.
Published in Republican & Herald on Feb. 9, 2020