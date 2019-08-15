Home

Rohland Funeral Home, Inc.
508 Cumberland Street
Lebanon, PA 17042
(717) 272-6673
Viewing
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
1709 Center St
Lebanon, PA
Funeral service
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's United Methodist Church
1709 Center St
Lebanon, PA
James Michael Ziegmont Obituary
James Michael Ziegmont, 48, of Lebanon, passed away Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019, in Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

Born Oct. 29, 1970, in Pottsville, he was a son of Dorothy Sarah Shea Ziegmont, of Lemoyne, and the late Joseph Adam Ziegmont.

James was the husband of Michelle Lynn Ziegmont, to whom he married July 26, 2008. Mr. Ziegmont was employed as an engineering technician for FT Kitlinski & Associates Inc. in Harrisburg, where he retired in 2009. He was a graduate of Mahanoy High School, Class of 1989. He was a member of St. John's United Methodist Church, Lebanon.

Surviving, in addition to his wife and mother, are stepson, Jonah Sweitzer, of Lebanon; brother, Joseph Ziegmont, of Etters; two nieces, Grace and Alison Ziegmont.

A funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19, in St. John's United Methodist Church, 1709 Center St., Lebanon, PA 17042, with a viewing from 9 a.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family. The Rohland Funeral Home Inc., Lebanon, is in charge of the arrangements. www.rohlandfh.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
