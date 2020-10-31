Home

POWERED BY

Services
Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home
132 S Jardin St.
Shenandoah, PA 17976
570-590-4098
Resources
More Obituaries for James Schaeffer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James N. Schaeffer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
James N. Schaeffer Obituary

James N. Schaeffer, 85, of Housels Run Road, Milton, passed away peacefully Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at his residence.

Born March 14, 1935, in Minersville, Jim was a son of the late Emanuel and Kathleen (Connelly) Schaeffer. In 1987, he married Marcy Campbell, who survives. His passing ends a partnership of more than 41 years.

Jim always joked that he barely made it out of Minersville High School in 1953; however, he went on to own and operate several businesses, including Nilus Manufacturing in Kratzerville. At the age of 48, he graduated from the New England Institute of Technology and opened Appliance Repairs of Susquehanna Valley in Shamokin Dam. In addition to repairing things, he built a home in Seltzer, and remodeled homes in Shamokin Dam and Waterford, Va. Jim was active in shooting events, an avid reader, excellent cook and gardener. He was a member of the NRA; Loyal Order of MOOSE, Selinsgrove; life member of DH&L Ambulance League, Selinsgrove.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, are one brother and sister-in-law, Charles and wife, Blanche, of Colombia, S.C.; children, Linda and husband, Joe Deegan, of Lemoyne, and Timothy Schaeffer, of Phoenix, Ariz.; one grandson, Andrew Schaeffer, of Phoenix, Ariz.

As Jim requested, there will be no service. Rest in peace, Jim; no more pain.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Hospice of Evangelical, 235 Hospital Drive, Lewisburg, PA 17837, and Residential Home Health, 427 Hepburn St., Williamsport, PA 17701, for their kind and compassionate care. Donations in Jim's memory may be made to either organization.

Walukiewicz-Oravitz Fell Funeral Home, Shenandoah, is in charge of the arrangements. To leave a condolence for the family, please sign Jim's guest book at www.woffuneralhome.com.


Published in Republican & Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of James's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -