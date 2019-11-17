Home

Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home
110 N. 2nd St
St. Clair , PA 17970
570-429-0610
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
6:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
99 Valley St.
New Philadelphia, PA
View Map
Memorial Mass
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
7:30 PM
Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church
99 Valley St
New Philadelphia, PA
View Map
James N. Sullivan Sr.


1944 - 2019
James N. Sullivan Sr. Obituary
James N. Sullivan Sr., 75, of Cumbola, died Thursday Nov. 14, 2019, at home surrounded by his family.

Born in Pottsville, March 18, 1944, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Steffina (Wapinsky) Zager.

He was a 1963 graduate of Nativity BVM High School. James worked as a mechanic for Wapinsky Texaco, Pottsville, and as a truck driver for Cadillac Cable, Newton Transportation, Guers Trucking and Boscov's department store. He was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fan and lifetime garage tinkerer.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Margaret (Thomas) Sullivan, in 2009, and his brother, John Sullivan.

Surviving are two daughters, Cheryl Bolich and her husband, David, of Port Carbon, and Janine Kempner and her husband, Brad, of Huctchinson, Minn.; a son, James Sullivan, of Cumbola; sister, Regina Hertz and her husband, Andrew, of Pottsville; four grandchildren, David Bolich, Laura Bolich, Nicholas Sullivan and Dustin Dougherty; nieces and nephews.

Memorial Mass will be held at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20, at Holy Cross Roman Catholic Church, 99 Valley St., New Philadelphia, PA 17959. The Rev. Ronald Minner will be officiating. Friends may call from 6:30 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the church. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in St. Stephen Cemetery, Port Carbon. Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, Saint Clair, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.

republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Nov. 17, 2019
