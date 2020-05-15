|
James P. Bickleman Jr., 82, of Minersville, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020, at St. Luke's Hospital, Bethlehem.
Born Dec. 31, 1937, in Pottsville, he was a son of the late James and Anna Marie (Capelli) Bickleman.
Coming from humble beginnings, he managed to work hard and prosper for the sake of his family. Family had always been the heart of who he was. He spent much of his life on the road as a long haul truck driver, traveling across the continental United States. He was employed by Fanelli Trucking before starting Low Road Auto Sales. He was a member of UNICO National, an Italian-American service organization. He loved to travel and spent time in many places around the world. His favorite was New Orleans, where he would walk to the Green Market every day for beignets. A craps player, he loved to visit casinos with his friends. He was a classic car lover and could tell any make, model and year at a glance. Whether you knew him as Jim, Junior or Pap, you knew he loved to cook and bake and share his treats with his friends. His boilo and pot pie were legendary, and his best times were spent with family and friends, talking about the old days.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Charles K. Bickleman; a brother, Francis J. Cappelli; sisters, Mary Elizabeth Morgan and Ann Orr.
James is survived by a daughter, Cecelia Flint and her husband, Boone, Perkiomenville; six grandchildren, Kaleigh Prokop and her husband, Mick Prokop, Logan Flint, Skylar Flint, Riley Flint, Carson Flint and Cheyenne Gerber; nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to join a funeral procession from 10:15 to 10:45 a.m. Monday, May 18, at Bruce T. Hart Funeral Home, 110 N. Second St., Saint Clair, PA 17970. Departure will then be made for graveside services to St. Joseph Roman Catholic Cemetery, Hillside, according to CDC guidelines. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Avenues Foundation, 2 Park St., Pottsville, PA 17901. A memorial Mass and Celebration of Life will be planned at a later date. Condolences can be sent to www.brucethartfuneralhome.com.
