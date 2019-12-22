Home

Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home, Inc.
104 South 4th Street
Minersville, PA 17954
(570) 544-5111
James P. Hertz Obituary
James P. Hertz, 74, of Glen Dower, Foster Township, passed away Thursday, Dec. 19, at his residence.

James was born Jan. 24, 1945, in Glen Dower, a son of the late Anna (Polk) and Andrew Hertz.

He was a member of Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville.

He served in the Army in the Vietnam War and was a recipient of two Purple Heart medals for being wounded in battle.

He was formerly employed at Indiantown Gap and Reading Anthracite.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Emil Hertz, and two sisters, Maryann Muscara and Gloria Walasavage.

James is survived by two sisters, Arlene Reiff and Betty Mae Hertz; six brothers, Paul, husband of Frances Hertz, Michael J., husband of Shirley Hertz, John, husband of Joanne Hertz, Andrew Hertz and his companion, Ann Marie, Thomas, husband of Marie Hertz, and George, husband of Janice Hertz.

The Office of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday, Dec. 27, at Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Church, Minersville, with the Very Rev. J. Gregory Noga officiating. All are respectfully invited to attend a visitation from 9 to 10:30 a.m. at Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc., Minersville. Interment will be in Ss. Peter & Paul Byzantine Catholic Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Ss. Peter & Paul Memorial Fund. Mahal-Ritzel Funeral Home Inc. is entrusted with the arrangements.

Published in Republican & Herald on Dec. 22, 2019
