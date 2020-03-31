|
|
|
James Patrick Pollack, 72, of MaryD, passed away peacefully at his residence Saturday evening.
Born March 17, 1948, in MaryD, he was a son of the late Andrew M. and Stella Marie Zelonis Pollack.
He was a Vietnam Navy veteran, serving on the USS Intrepid with attack squadron 66 and retired as a mechanic for Bethlehem Steel.
James is survived by a brother, Edward J. Pollack; and companion, Diane Protivnak, MaryD.
Services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Thomas J. Bartashus Funeral Home, New Philadelphia, with the Rev. Ronald J. Minner officiating. Viewing will be from 9 a.m. until the time of service Thursday under CDC guidelines. Interment services will be in Sky-View Cemetery, Hometown, immediately following services. In memory of James, the family requests donations be made to Hillside SPCA, P.O. Box 233, Pottsville, PA 17901.
Sign the guest book at
republicanherald.com
Published in Republican & Herald on Mar. 31, 2020